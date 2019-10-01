Bring a pumpkin larger than your head to the OKC Zoo – get free same-day admission

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Zoo is offering free same-day admission to guests who bring a pumpkin larger than their heads this week.

From October 1-6, the zoo will be holding their annual Pumpkin Drive.

Guests receive free same-day admission if you bring a pumpkin larger than your head with you to the zoo. The limit is one free admission per person.

Pumpkins will be available to purchase in front of the zoo at $7 each or 4 for $20. Donated pumpkins will be used to decorate Haunt the Zoo.

Click here for more information.