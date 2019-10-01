Ex-Infowars employee says he was ‘disgusted’ by Sandy Hook coverage, but laughed at when he raised objections

NEWTOWN, Conn. – A former longtime employee of Infowars said in a deposition released this week that he was laughed at when he raised objections to the fringe outlet’s peddling of conspiracy theories related to the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting.

Robert Jacobson, who worked for Infowars from 2004 to 2017 in video production, said in a March 20 deposition entered into court records Monday that he was “disturbed” and “disgusted” by the outlet’s Sandy Hook coverage, believed it to be reckless, and attempted to raise concerns with staffers.

“The reason why I’m here is because of a tremendous amount of guilt that I didn’t act faster,” Jacobson explained during the deposition about his voluntary testimony.

The deposition, first reported by HuffPost, was taken as part of a lawsuit filed against Infowars by Scarlett Lewis, whose son was among those killed in the Newtown, Connecticut, shooting that left 20 children and six adults dead at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Alex Jones, the founder of Infowars, falsely claimed the Sandy Hook shooting was staged. He has since been sued by the families of victims in both Texas and Connecticut courts for defamation.

In a sworn deposition taken earlier this year, Jones conceded the shooting was real, claiming a “form of psychosis” caused him at the time to believe it was staged.