KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. – Oklahoma Highway Patrol are responding to a collision that resulted in at least one death.

Highway Patrol has released few details on the deadly Tuesday night accident, but an OHP email states that the collision involved two vehicles, including a commercial motor vehicle, on U.S. Highway 81.

The southbound lane of U.S. 81 has been closed, but the northbound lane is still open.

