Federal judge blocks Georgia’s controversial abortion ban

GEORGIA – A federal judge on Tuesday blocked Georgia’s controversial ban on abortions from going into effect in January.

The law, House Bill 481, is one of the nation’s most restrictive measures, outlawing the procedure as early as six weeks into pregnancy, when a fetal heartbeat is detected. That can come before many women know they’re pregnant.

“By banning pre-viability abortions, H.B. 481 violates the constitutional right to privacy, which, in turn, inflicts per se irreparable harm on Plaintiffs,” US District Judge Steve Jones wrote in his opinion.

The American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood and the Center for Reproductive Rights sued state officials in June, calling for a judge to block the law that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed in May.