Florida deputy pulls over speeding car, ends up delivering baby girl

Collier County, FL (WFTS) — One Florida deputy made a very special delivery early Tuesday morning.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office reports Dep. Robert Pounds spotted a car going 63 mph in a 45 mph zone on Airport-Pulling Road in Naples around 4:30 a.m.

The deputy then pulled over the car.

Law enforcement officers say no traffic stop is ever “routine,” as Deputy Pounds quickly found out. As he approached the car, he discovered the female passenger was in labor and just moments away from giving birth.

The Sheriff’s Office says the deputy called for paramedics and backup. He then grabbed a blanket and delivered a baby girl, making sure the infant was breathing and her mother was okay.

Paramedics cut the umbilical cord and checked out both mom and baby before transporting them to a nearby hospital.

Before the happy dad left the scene, he took a picture with the deputy.