Garfield Co. love triangle ends in road rage

GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. - A love triangle leads to two crashes on Highway 81, a man rushed to the hospital, and two women behind bars.

Court documents say Timothy Yost left his wife Richelle Yost back in June to live with his girlfriend Amanda Breeze in the town of Bison.

After an argument over laundry, dishes, and toilet paper Yost decided to leave Breeze.

On September 14th, he gathered his things and called Richelle for help getting the van and his motorcycle back to El Reno.

As the pair were driving back home, Breeze caught up with them.

Documents say she was “honking, and yelling and flailing her arms” before she “swerved across the lane and hit the motorcycle.”

Troopers say then Yost’s wife Richelle hit Breeze’s vehicle head-on and the pair got in a physical fight, with Yost slamming Breeze’s head on the asphalt several times.

A witness eventually broke up the fight.

Richelle Yost and Amanda Breeze were booked into the Garfield County jail.