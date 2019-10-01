Man dies following dog attack in Bryan County

WARNING: This video contains an image that may be considered disturbing.

BENNINGTON, Okla. – An Oklahoma man died after he was attacked by multiple dogs over the weekend.

On Saturday, police were called to a home for a dog attack involving two pit bulls and a mutt, Bennington police said.

“Whenever me and my other officer arrived on scene, it was gory, horrific. The worst I’ve ever seen,” said Bennington Police Chief James Heil.

Police say Alan Bruce was flown to a hospital in Texas in critical condition. He died just before 11 a.m. on Monday, KXII reports.

Heil says one of the pit bulls was shot and killed after it came after the officers. The two other dogs ran away.

The owner of the dogs, Michael Wright, told KXII he thought the dogs were on leashes and he was not home when the incident happened.

Officials say this isn’t the first incident with Wright’s dogs.

The dogs allegedly attacked a young girl about a month ago. She was not seriously hurt. They also reportedly attacked 14-year-old Zachary Burkhalter on his way home from school last week.

Currently, the dogs are at Wright’s house, and the district attorney will determine if he’ll face any charges.

