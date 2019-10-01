× Man’s disappearance remains a mystery six years later

DAVIS, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a man last seen six years ago is still missing.

James Richard “Rick” Larabee was last seen on or around September 28, 2013, when he attended his class reunion in Davis, Oklahoma.

On October 3, 2013, he texted his sister saying he was going to northwest Oklahoma and would return in nine days.

That was the last day his family heard from him.

OSBI officials say Larabee cashed out his 401K just before he attended his class reunion.

His vehicle was sold in Georgia in April 2015, and his Texas driver’s license expired in 2016 and was not renewed.

If you have any information, call the Davis Police Department at (580) 369-3333 or the OSBI at (800) 522-8017, or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.