Motorcyclist in critical condition after striking dog, crashing near Broken Bow

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. – A motorcyclist is in critical condition after he hit a dog in the roadway, causing him to crash, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

It happened Monday at around 7:45 p.m. on Old Broken Bow Highway, two miles west of Broken Bow.

According to a trooper’s report, the 47-year-old man was traveling northbound on the highway when he struck a dog. His motorcycle then turned onto its side, striking the pavement and sliding off the roadway.

The man was taken to a hospital in Texas in critical condition.

Officials say the cause of the crash was due to an animal in the roadway.