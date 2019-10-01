Motorcyclist in critical condition after striking dog, crashing near Broken Bow

Posted 6:41 am, October 1, 2019, by

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. – A motorcyclist is in critical condition after he hit a dog in the roadway, causing him to crash, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

It happened Monday at around 7:45 p.m. on Old Broken Bow Highway, two miles west of Broken Bow.

According to a trooper’s report, the 47-year-old man was traveling northbound on the highway when he struck a dog. His motorcycle then turned onto its side, striking the pavement and sliding off the roadway.

The man was taken to a hospital in Texas in critical condition.

Officials say the cause of the crash was due to an animal in the roadway.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.