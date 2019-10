OKLAHOMA – Westbound I-40 is closed at Peebly Rd. Tuesday morning due to a crash, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation says.

All lanes of westbound I-40 are closed at Peebly Rd. through Tuesday morning rush hour due to a crash in the work zone.

Officials say drivers should expect delays or avoid the area.

ODOT recommends drivers use an alternate route, such as US-62/NE 23rd St.