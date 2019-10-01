OHP: Man accused of driving drunk, erratically with baby in back seat

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – A man was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly drove drunk and erratically with his baby in the back seat.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the man was arrested on September 6 on the Muskogee Turnpike near Broken Arrow.

OHP officials say the man was “so intoxicated, he did not know he had his baby in the back seat of his truck.”

Trooper Hanson comforted the baby and called for an ambulance to make sure the infant was OK while Trooper Coyle handled the driver.

Dash cam video released by OHP shows the man kick the trooper’s windshield, leaving a large crack.

The man, who was not identified, was arrested for suspicion of DUI and other charges.

OHP says the baby was reunited with the mother.