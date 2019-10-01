OKC Police now say shooting that injured five appears to be random attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - New developments are being released in a shooting outside a party that injured five people over the weekend.

Police say it appears to be a random act of violence.

The chaotic scene unfolded outside an after-hours club near Linwood and Douglas in Downtown Oklahoma City early Sunday morning.

Despite the fact that 200-300 people were there at the time - police have little information to go on.

"It looks like this person just opened fire on a crowd," said Sgt. Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The shots were fired into the parking lot of the 23 Live Lounge in Downtown Oklahoma City.

"Officers learned that this was an after-hours party - meant for clubs that let out then people poured into this party," Morgan said.

Police say several fights broke out among the hundreds there.

"Security had kicked people out into the parking lot of this venue," said Morgan.

As folks rushed out - police say a suspect drove by - opening fire - hitting five people.

"These five people say they don't know who this suspect was, it doesn't look like they were the intended targets," Morgan said.

While two of the victims remain in the hospital days later, investigators are searching for any clues as to who opened fire.

But so far witnesses have been no help.

Other avenues - proving hard to pursue as well.

"They've been unable to contact the security team who was actually working that venue and are trying to get a hold of anyone," said Morgan.

Despite these roadblocks - police remain steadfast in a search for answers.

"We're trying to get this dangerous suspect in custody," Morgan said. "Even if you don't know who the suspect is but you saw something suspicious or you saw somebody that was suspicious at that time please give police a call."

You can give anonymous tips to OKC Police Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.

We've reached out to the 23 Live Lounge for comment.