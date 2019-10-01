Oklahoma woman facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly neglecting animals

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman is facing multiple charges after investigators learned that several animals were being severely neglected.

According to court documents obtained by KFOR, 44-year-old Bridgett Price has been charged with nine counts of cruelty to animals.

The affidavit states that Price dropped off one horse, two pigs, seven goats, and 20 chickens at a property in Cleveland County. When the owner of the property noticed that the animals were in poor health, she called Oklahoma City Animal Welfare.

Officers took custody of the horse and the two pigs, while the seven goats were sent to an animal rescue.

Sadly, the horse had to be euthanized due to its declining health.

Days later, investigators say they received a call from a veterinary hospital after Price dropped off four dogs and a cat for boarding. The veterinarian called police with concerns about the animals.

According to court documents, the animals were “severely emaciated, underweight, have parasites, bloody diarrhea, flea dermatitis, and multiple other poor health conditions.”

One of the dogs also had be euthanized due to its poor condition.

Court documents allege that Price “willfully and maliciously deprived her animals of necessary veterinary care, food and water.”