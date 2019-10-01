Police: Couple finds suspect hauling stolen A/C unit in wagon

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma couple arrived home to a bizarre scene last week.

“We saw this guy walking out of the house with the air conditioning unit, and hauling it off in a wagon,” Renee Cervantes told FOX 23.

Investigators say the couple confronted Harold Treat, who told them the house is abandoned so it’s OK to steal from it.

The victims told him they owned the house, and struggled with the man to get the window unit back.

The suspect ran off, but was eventually caught by officers.

Treat was arrested on complaints of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, second-degree burglary, larceny from a house, and assault.