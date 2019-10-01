× Police looking for man accused of robbing woman following big win at metro casino

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Midwest City police are looking for a man accused of stealing more than $20,000 from a woman who had just won more than $46,000 at a metro casino.

On September 26, at around 1:30 p.m., police responded to a robbery at Tinker Federal Credit Union near SE 29th and Air Depot.

When police arrived, they spoke with a woman who said she had won $46,283.20 at Riverwind Casino earlier that day.

The woman drove straight to the credit union to deposit the money.

Shortly after parking her car, a man got in her vehicle through the passenger side and took the money “by force,” police say.

The woman said the money was in two envelopes under her shirt and while she struggled with the suspect for the envelopes, the man told her he had a gun. However, she said she did not see a gun.

She said the man took the money, ran to a silver four-door car that was parked nearby and tried to drive away.

According to police, the woman said she chased the man to the car and reached into an open window to try to get her money back.

She was able to get back one of the envelopes as the man started to accelerate while she was still hanging halfway out of the vehicle.

The woman fell to the pavement, but was not injured, and was able to recover about $20,000. The suspect took off with the remaining $21,283.

Midwest City police say they spoke with Chickasaw Lighthorse police, who have jurisdiction over the casino, and reviewed security footage from inside the casino and saw a man matching the suspect’s description.

Police say the man was near the woman when she won the money and appeared to follow her when she left the casino.

Police identified the suspect as Damon Redd and have issued an arrest warrant for him.

Redd left the casino in a silver Kia Forte with a paper tag.

If you have any information, call Midwest City police at (405) 739-1388.