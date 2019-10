ALTUS, Okla. – A puppy is recovering after being bitten by a rattlesnake over the weekend at a lake.

Addie, a 9-week-old Bassett Hound, was at the lake with her family on Saturday when her family heard a rattle and Addie yelp.

Kaleigh Clendennen says Addie was bitten several times by the snake.

The family rushed Addie to the vet where she was having trouble breathing and given anti-venom.

Addie is recovering and now doing OK, Clendennen told KSWO.

Click here to read more.