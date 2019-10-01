× Search warrant filed for Tripp Hall email in OSBI investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY – OSBI investigators are looking into new sexual assault allegations and have filed a search warrant for an email they say former University of Oklahoma Vice President Tripp Hall used to talk to an OU student.

The warrant is for a Gmail account including emails, Google+Photos, Google Drive, a Youtube account connected to the email, and others.

According to the affidavit, the victim met Hall at a book club where “Hall invited [him] out for tea and befriended him.”

The victim told investigators that, over the winter break, “Hall said he visited a vacation spot, maybe Cancun, and offered [the victim] and [Hall] to go there sometime.”

Then, in January 2019, the victim met Hall at Hall’s home in Norman.

While the victim was there, he attempted to confide in Hall about a medical incident that he incurred over winter break.

During that time, Hall offered the student a massage.

According to the affidavit, “Hall said, ‘Don’t worry, you don’t have to say anymore.'” Hall went on to say “he would stop when it went too far, and for [the victim] to ‘stop’ or ‘no’ then he would stop the massage.”

The victim told investigators he did not feel like he could tell Hall no.

The student said he “felt like he was on some sort of substance because he could process everything that was going on around him, but he did not feel like he could respond at all, like an out-of-body experience.”

Later on, Hall performed a sexual act on the victim, the witness testimony says.

According to the affidavit, the victim went home and texted Hall three times, stating their friendship was over and he didn’t want anything to do with Hall again.

The victim then blocked all communication with Hall.

The victim gave investigators consent to go through his phone regarding his communication with Hall.

The affidavit says they found evidence of communication between a phone number and an email- the email which the search warrant is for- under the contact Tripp Hall.

News 4 has reached out to OU and Tripp Hall’s attorney. We are waiting to hear back.