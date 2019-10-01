Sen. Jim Inhofe to meet with Tinker Air Force Base leaders to discuss housing problems

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – US Senator Jim Inhofe is scheduled to meet with leaders at Tinker Air Force Base Tuesday evening to tackle housing problems at the base.

Inhofe, R- Oklahoma, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, will join Acting Secretary of the Air Force Matt Donovan and Colonel Paul G. Filcek, 72nd Air Base Wing Commander, Tinker Air Force Base, to discuss recent health and safety problems with privatized housing on Tinker Air Force Base.

Tinker officials say they are aware of housing issues at the base.

Residents we talked to say they have experienced problems with mold, burns in the carpet and holes in the walls.

“We had an entire year of problems, flooding mice earwigs, the mold issues,” Rachel Cole told News 4 in July.

Reports back in June say that a private housing landlord falsified maintenance records, and that the problems are plagued 20 percent of the 600 homes on the base.

Inhofe, Donovan and Filcek will meet Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Tinker Air Force Base.