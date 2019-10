× Severe delays expected through rush hour on NB Lake Hefner Pkwy after fatal wreck

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials say severe delays on northbound Lake Hefner Parkway are expected through normal rush hour traffic after a fatal wreck Tuesday afternoon.

First responders were called to northbound Lake Hefner Parkway just after 1:30 p.m. when a truck hit the retaining wall on the bridge.

**TRAFFIC ALERT** Currently working a fatal accident in the northbound lanes of Hefner Parkway at NW 122nd. If this is your route home, please find an alternate route…as delays are expected. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) October 1, 2019

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.