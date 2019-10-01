× Shipley Do-Nuts to open location in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. – Shipley Do-Nuts will be opening a location in Norman at the end of the year.

“We are excited to bring Shipley Do-Nuts to my home state of Oklahoma. Shipley was founded in 1936, and has been around longer than McDonald’s,” said Terry Sutton, a Tulsa native, and President of Oklahoma Donut Company, the owner and area developer. “Unfortunately, it took 83 years to get to Norman. I believe the people of Norman will love Shipley’s quality, especially our signature hot glazed donuts.”

There will be more than 50 varieties of do-nuts, pastries and kolaches.

Shipley Do-Nuts originated and Houston and opened the first Oklahoma location in Warr Acres at 5750 NW Expressway.

It is expected to open in December in Norman at 1805 West Main St.