Winston Churchill’s granddaughter to deliver speech at OSU

STILLWATER, Okla. – The granddaughter of a legendary world leader will speak at Oklahoma State University.

Celia Sandys, granddaughter and biographer of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, will speak at Oklahoma State University at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, according to an OSU news release.

“Sandys traveled extensively with her grandfather during his final four years before he died in 1965 and has written five books on him,” the news release states.

Churchill was a military leader, author and twice Great Britain’s prime minister, most famously during World War II.

“His leadership and alliances with the United States and Soviet Union helped defeat Nazi Germany in World War II,” the news release states.

OSU President Burns Hargis will host a Q&A with Sandys following Sandys’ speech.