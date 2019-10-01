Woman robbed after winning over $46,000 at Riverwind Casino; suspect still at large

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - Police asking for the public's help after a woman was robbed at a bank in Midwest City.

"She received her money, left the casino, and drove directly to Tinker Federal Credit Union to put it into her account,” said Midwest City Police Chief, Brandon Clabes.

The woman won $46,283.20.

She took it in cash, and it wasn't long after her lucky win that her day turned into a nightmare.

“When she pulled into a parking space, a black male got out of the car approached her car on the passenger side tapped on the window,” said Clabes.

Police believe that man is Damon Redd.

The victim rolled down her window and says Redd asked to borrow a phone charger.

"At that point, the black male reached in, unlocked her car, got in took two large envelopes that contained the cash and then ran to his car which is a silver Kia Forte,” said Clabes.

Court documents show Redd told the victim he had a gun, but she never saw one.

But she wasn't going down without a fight.

She allegedly fought with Redd while he was driving off, and got one of her envelopes back.

That envelope was carrying about $25,000.

Police say she got out of her car and rushed to try and get her money back.

“She was inside the car being dragged until he turned the corner and she rolled out of the vehicle. She wasn’t injured,” said Clabes.

The victim also managed to grab Redd's phone.

Police are now asking for the public's help.

“We haven’t been able to locate him we’ve been looking for him for the past 4 days,” he said.

They're also reminding everyone to be aware of your surroundings when leaving a casino, no matter how much money you're taking home.

“This person followed her all the way from Riverwind which is just outside Norman, to Midwest city. Be sure to check and make sure no one is following you,” said Clabes.

If you know where Redd could be, call Midwest City police at 405-739-1388.