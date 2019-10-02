2020 Olympic softball trials held in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – 29 athletes are competing this week in hopes of landing a spot on the USA Softball Women’s National Team in the 2020 Olympics.

On Wednesday, the five-day process begins for athletes, who will undergo skill evaluations.

Athletes will participate in position drills, as well as play in simulated games, which will be evaluated by the USA Softball Women’s National Team Selection Committee.

Three former Sooners are competing this week: Sydney Romero, Shelby Pendley and Keilani Ricketts.

The 2020 Olympic Games are slated for July 22-28 in Japan.

The public is invited to watch the trials, and it’s free.

Trials start at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium Complex Field 3, 2801 NE 50th St., in Oklahoma City.