Ada police arrest teen accused of stealing guns from officer

ADA, Okla. – A teen was arrested by Ada police after he allegedly broke into an officer’s vehicle and stole two guns.

On September 23, police say the teen was walking down the street carrying an AR-15 and shotgun that he allegedly stole from a law enforcement vehicle. The teen also reportedly had stolen items in his backpack.

“It’s very hard to break those things out. He spent a lot of time breaking into that car. And he actually disabled the vehicle. He sliced the tires on the vehicle as well,” Ada Police Detective Joe Machetta told KXII.

Police say the teen is allegedly tied to at least four car burglaries and is a convicted felon with possible ties to a gang.

He was arrested on burglary complaints and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

