Adams Says Thunder Playing for Oklahoma

Despite there being little star power in OKC, that doesn't mean the Thunder are folding on the season.

Vegas projects the Thunder to win just over 30 games this season and miss the playoffs after the departures of Russell Westbrook and Paul George.

Steven Adams doesn't see it that way. Adams says it's OKC's "duty" to Oklahoma to play hard and work their tails off this season. No matter what the projections are for OKC this season.

