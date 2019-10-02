Authorities investigate after hit list found at Oklahoma middle school

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. – A hit list was discovered at an Oklahoma school this week, prompting an investigation between school officials and police.

On Tuesday, a hit list was found at Wynnewood Middle School, according to school officials.

The Wynnewood Gazette reports 13 students were on the list and the school was placed on lockdown.

Police responded to the school and conducted a sweep of the building.

Parents and guardians of students identified on the list were notified.

“The safety of our students is our top priority, and while it is not our intention to cause panic or anxiety, we feel it is important to keep our families apprised of situations such as this,” said school officials on Facebook.

According to the Wynnewood Gazette, “the person believed to have written the list was located and removed from the school by local law enforcement.”

School officials say they “feel confident that the issue has been resolved and that our students are safe from this threat.”