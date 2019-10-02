Buy a coat at Macy’s and they’ll donate one to someone in need

If you buy a coat at Macy’s next week, the company will donate one to someone in need.

From October 9-14, in partnership with Clothes4Souls, Macy’s is launching its “Buy a Coat and We’ll Donate One” campaign.

For every coat purchased, Macy’s will donate a brand new coat, up to 35,000 with an average retail of $40-$100 each, to Clothes4Souls, a nonprofit that distributes clothing to those in need around the world.

Since 2013, Macy’s has donated $9.4 million in coats.

This year, Macy’s and Clothes4Souls will distribute coats in 25 communities near Macy’s stores and corporate office locations.