Canadian County deputies searching for man in connection with shooting

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – Deputies in Canadian County are asking for help tracking down a man in connection with a shooting.

Around 11 p.m. on Sept. 16, Canadian County deputies were called to a reported shooting near Hwy 66 and Gregory Rd.

Investigators learned that a man picked up the victim near Meridian Ave. and I-40 in Oklahoma City.

Officials with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office say the suspect pulled out a handgun and drove the victim to N.W. 23rd and Gregory Rd. At that point, the suspect demanded oral sex.

When the victim refused, the suspect told the victim to get out of the truck. When the victim shut the door, the suspect allegedly fired two gunshots at the victim. One of those bullets hit the victim in the right forearm.

Investigators say while attempting to get away, the suspect attempted to run the victim down with his truck.

The alleged suspect is described as follows:

White male

40-years-old

Bald with hair stubble

Stubble goatee

Pot belly

Has a tattoo on his left forearm, possibly of a flame.

The alleged suspect was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and camouflage pants. He was driving a 1996 to 2001 silver Dodge one-ton pickup truck with a welding bed. Deputies say the front of the vehicle had a vanity plate that read “BEEF.”

Officials say the 4-door truck has a custom front bumper with a brush guard, black wheels, cab lights, tinted windows, and round taillights positioned on either side of the license plate.

Investigators say the truck had a welding bed with a one-foot gap between the welder and cab, and a water cooler mounted on the driver’s side behind the welder.

Officials say the seats are camouflaged, and the sound system was customized for loud bass.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office at (405) 262-3434.