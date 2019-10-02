Congressman invites Oklohomans to discuss state & national issues

OKLAHOMA – Oklahoma residents across three counties are invited to share their concerns with their congressman.

Congressman Frank Lucas (OK-03) will speak with constituents at town hall meetings in Ellis, Dewey and Blaine counties, according to a news release.

Residents are invited to discuss their concerns about matters in Oklahoma and Washington with Lucas.

“Lucas will be discussing his recent work in Congress, taking questions about issues important to constituents of the Third Congressional District, and seeking input on legislation currently before Congress,” the news release states.

Below are the days, times and locations of the town hall meetings Lucas will participate in:

Monday, October 7, 2019

Ellis County Town Hall Meeting, from 9-10 a.m. at the Arnett Fire Department, 112 East Barnes Avenue, Arnett, OK 73832

Dewey County Town Hall Meeting, from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Great Plains National Bank, 100 Broadway, Taloga, OK 73667

Blaine County Town Hall Meeting, from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at Watonga City Hall, 117 North Weigle, Watonga, OK 73772

Wednesday, October 9, 2019

Major County Town Hall Meeting, from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Fairview Community Center, 123 South 6th Ave., Fairview, OK 73737

Custer County Town Hall Meeting, from 2-3 p.m. at Weatherford City Hall, 522 W. Rainey Ave, Weatherford, OK 73096

Caddo County Town Hall Meeting, from 4-5 p.m. at Hinton City Hall, 115 South Broadway Street, Hinton, OK 73047

Thursday, October 10, 2019