Downtown Edmond needs public's help choosing winner of scarecrow decorating contest

EDMOND, Okla. – The Downtown Edmond Business Association (DEBA) needs your help deciding who the winner of their second annual scarecrow decorating contest should be.

Members of DEBA were each given a scarecrow and asked to decorate it and display it in the downtown area to help bring fall fun to Downtown Edmond.

“Last year, our first scarecrow contest was a huge success and we are excited to make this an annual tradition. We feel this is a fun way to attract people to downtown Edmond to see the scarecrows while bringing some fall cheer to the streets. Everyone has been excited to participate again and the scarecrows are even more creative this year,” DEBA president Stephanie Carel said.

The People’s Choice Award Scarecrow contest will run until Sunday, Oct. 6. Please visit Downtown Edmond on Facebook to vote for your favorite scarecrow. Be sure to “like” your favorite scarecrow on the post on Downtown Edmond’s Facebook page.

There will also be separate winners chosen by local volunteers based on originality, detail, and presentation.