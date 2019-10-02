Edmond Animal Shelter undergoing expansion, entrance moved

EDMOND, Okla. – The Edmond Animal Shelter has announced a temporary change to their building as the shelter undergoes expansion.

Earlier this year, the Edmond City Council approved the construction contract for expansion at the shelter.

On Tuesday, the shelter announced that while the building undergoes construction, their entrance has been moved.

The main entrance will be inaccessible to the public, so a temporary entrance has been created on the southeast side of the building for general access.

Shelter officials say operating hours, as well as services provided, will remain the same.

Click here to view information about the shelter.