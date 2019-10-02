Federal judge orders Oklahoma City attorney detained pending trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Attorney Keegan Harroz was back in federal court Wednesday afternoon, less than a week after she was released from county jail, arguing innocence on two federal charges.

Harroz has been in and out of custody since she was charged with intimidating a witness in Okmulgee County.

That witness was Tiffany Eichor, who was found shot dead with her parents in their Beggs home on Sept. 7.

Eichor was also the victim of alleged domestic abuse by Harroz’s client and boyfriend, Barry Titus.

In court on Wednesday, a federal prosecutor eluded to a connection between Harroz and Titus and the triple murder investigation in Beggs.

The hearing on Wednesday revolved around ammunition and a gun that prosecutors argue Harroz and Titus had when they shouldn’t have.

Both have had protective orders filed against them, Harroz’s by her former law partner and boyfriend, and Titus’ filed by Eichor.

Federal law prohibits people with protective orders filed against them from having ammunition or weapons, but investigators said Harroz bought ammunition after her protective order was filed against her, and that she helped Titus buy an AR-15 in June.

That AR-15 was turned over to law enforcement by Harroz’s brother, who said he believed it was used in the triple homicide.

The federal judge agreed to send Harroz to trial, and also to keep her detained, saying he doesn’t believe there is any way to ensure she won’t be a danger to the public.