Former UCO employee allegedly caught selling university property online

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - University of Central Oklahoma police set up a sting to catch a former university employee suspected of selling university property on Facebook Marketplace.

The woman accused is former administrative assistant Renda Walter from the University of Central Oklahoma and, according to police, she could be slapped with embezzlement charges.

The university’s website shows Walter managed the accounting, finance and legal studies departments in the College of Business.

In a search warrant, one of Walter’s colleagues noticed a number of items were missing including desks, a Swiffer Wet Jet and even an old wooden mailbox.

Those items mysteriously popped up on Facebook Marketplace, and the seller was Elaina B. Walter.

News 4 has learned “Elaina” is Renda’s middle name.

University police got involved by messaging Walter to see if the desks were still available.

A few minutes later there was a reply asking the interested buyer to pick the items up from Walter’s office at UCO.

Walter was confronted on campus.

According to court records, Walter first said she hadn’t used her Facebook account "in over a month” before changing her story.

She admitted she would “use her cell phone to take pictures of the items and upload them to sell online”.

The university confirms Walter is no longer employed.

Detectives are now going through Walter’s emails and Facebook history in order to press charges.

Walter could face felony embezzlement charges as well as violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

The university also adds Walter was employed for about a year.