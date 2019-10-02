Hard work pays off: Oklahoma City warehouse employee surprised with MVP award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Hard work is just one of the important ingredients needed to be successful.

Inside the warehouse of Clements Foods in Oklahoma City is a hard-working employee operating the forklift with a big smile and a great attitude.

Nhat Banh has been working for the company for more than 20 years.

He's originally from Vietnam and made his way to the United States - Oklahoma, specifically.

Recently, Banh received the surprise of a lifetime and was awarded the Express Employment Professionals Most Valuable Performer Award for Excellence, receiving a check of $5,000.

"MVP, MVP, it’s a great, great explanation for what he is for the company. He goes over and beyond and anything you ask him to do he will do it," said Terry Williams, Warehouse Manager.

"We’re so proud of Nhat. He has been loyal and dedicated and ten years of perfect attendance on the job," said Bob Funk, President of Express Employment Professionals of Oklahoma.

Ed Clements, President of Clements Foods, says Banh is the type of employee any business would want to have.

"His dedication and attention to detail, takes care of our customers, takes care of our company and with his enthusiasm takes care of his co-workers," Clements told News 4.

So, what does Banh plan to do with the $5,000?

"I think my wife [will] get it," he laughed.

Banh says he's thankful to work for Clements Food and loves his co-workers.

"It's like family," he said.

Nhat Banh - giving it his all every day at work and a true MVP.

If you want to recognize an outstanding employee or co-workers for the MVP award, go to KFOR.com/Express to submit your nomination.

This award and segment is sponsored by Express Employment Professionals of Oklahoma.