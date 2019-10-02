“It’s crazy,” Stabbing in southeast Oklahoma City leaves one in critical condition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police investigating after a dangerous stabbing Wednesday morning in southeast Oklahoma City.

“It’s crazy. I wouldn’t think anyone would do anything like that there. I’ve talked to everyone in the house and they all seem pretty cool,” said Matt Anderson, who lives next door.

Anderson says he's puzzled that it happened so close to home.

He lives at a mobile home park near SE 44th and Eastern.

Anderson says he was asleep and woke up to the commotion.

“My dog was barking, and I looked outside and see everything taped off. Then I was like, what the heck?” he said.

Police say all of this actually started Tuesday night.

A man was at the mobile home park and caused some sort of disturbance.

The people he was bothering were fed up.

“The residents at that trailer told him to leave and he did,” said Sgt. Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The suspect came back Wednesday morning and stabbed a person over and over again.

Police say they don't have any ideas on a motive.

“The suspect was known to the victim as well as to the victim's roommate. I don’t know exactly what the relationship was, but they did know him,” said Morgan.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

The suspect, identified by police as Caroll Callahan, 37, was also taken to the hospital with injuries to his hands.

“Crazy around here though, that something next door and something could happen like that,” said Anderson.

Callahan was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.