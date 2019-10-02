IYC Update – Army vet burned by bogus Facebook ad receives big birthday surprise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - It was an emotional week for us here at News 4 as we said goodbye to Scott Hines.

Right up to his retirement from In Your Corner, our team was hard at work taking care of Oklahomans in need, like Joe Bailey.

Joe is a veteran and can hardly walk with the pain in his feet.

He didn’t realize he could qualify for a new scooter and lift through the VA.

We made some phone calls, and the VA handled the rest.

Joe’s new scooter and lift arrived on his birthday.

“That's the best part, like Christmas,” he said.

Now the 83 year old is free to get up and go!

He and his wife were burned online trying to buy a $200 electric scooter advertised on Facebook.

VA prosthetic supervisor Juanita Jones said, “We are honored to have helped you because of your service to America. We thank you for your service."

Cliff Tracy, also a proud Army veteran, is a public affairs specialist for the VA.

“I’m sorry we didn't have a camouflage version in Army green, but we'll see that bright blue coming down the hall,” he jokingly told Joe. “It might get painted who knows.”

So many people at the VA had a hand in helping Joe.

It is a well-deserved salute a man of courage and heart.

Teary-eyed Joe spoke from his heart saying, “Let me tell you something about the VA, those were the nicest people I've ever been around.”

Joe’s got new friends and a new leash on life to go with his newfound freedom.