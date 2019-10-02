Keeping it up to code: Dispensary, grow house inspections now cities’ job

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENID, Okla.- Medical marijuana businesses across the state are now required to submit a certificate of compliance to the OMMA from the municipalities they are located in.

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority shared this on their website:

Starting August 30, 2019 all business applicants will be required to submit a Certificate of Compliance from the political subdivision that has jurisdiction where the business is located (usually a city or county). Businesses located within Oklahoma City may submit the Certificate of Compliance provided by Oklahoma City. Businesses are encouraged to contact their city or county for more information on this process before submitting their application.

The City of Enid's commissioners passed a $150 fee on Tuesday night for these inspections. Enid Assistant City Manager, Scott Morris says current code inspectors use a checklist covering a variety of compliance requirements.

“There’s one for zoning, there’s safety codes and fire, electrical and plumping. They’re just trying to make sure that there’s a safe place for the product and a safe place for whatever people will be in there, just to satisfy the compliance certifications that the state put on,” said Morris.

Morris says so far they have done 14 inspections as of October 2nd.

"They have about 20 that they believe they’ll be doing throughout the remainder of the year and an estimation of 60 to 70 by the time it gets to mid-year next year, and that includes dispensaries and groweries," he said.

The inspections will be required each time a business license comes up for renewal from the state.

The City of Moore also charges a $1,200 commercial medical marijuana business license fee that is due each year.

The City of Oklahoma City charges different fees based on what type of business, for instance, a dispensary is charged $615 while a grow facility is charged $750.