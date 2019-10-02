× Kingfisher County crash that claimed four lives under investigation

KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are investigating an accident that claimed the lives of four people in Kingfisher County.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 1, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a crash along Hwy 81, just south of Kingfisher.

Investigators say a semi-truck was parked on the west shoulder of southbound Hwy 81 when a 2002 Chevy Tahoe, which was driving southbound on the shoulder, hit the back of the semi’s trailer.

Authorities say the driver, 39-year-old Kenneth Sanford Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene. Emergency crews also pronounced a 24-year-old Enid female and 62-year-old Kenneth Marshall dead from massive injuries at the scene.

A third passenger, 52-year-old Adeanna Marshall, was rushed to an Oklahoma City hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries. Another passenger was also taken to OU Medical Center and is currently listed in critical condition.

According to a trooper’s report, Kenneth Sanford Marshall and the 24-year-old female were pinned for approximately four-and-a-half hours before they were freed by the fire department.

At this point, investigators are working to determine why Marshall was driving on the shoulder and what caused the crash.