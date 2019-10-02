× Major reconstruction project at Will Rogers World Airport to “significantly” impact traffic, officials say

OKLAHOMA CITY – A major reconstruction project is set to begin at the Will Rogers World Airport next week and airport officials say traffic will be “significantly impacted.”

Beginning October 14, lanes will be narrowed on Terminal Drive, the main roadway in and out of the airport terminal area, to begin phase one of the $4.5 million reconstruction project.

The construction zone will begin on Meridian Avenue, just north of the S.W. 54th Street bridge, at which point Meridian Avenue/Terminal Drive will be narrowed to one lane in each direction. For a period of time, no left turns will be allowed from Meridian Avenue/Terminal Drive to east and westbound S.W. 54th Street.

Those vehicles will be detoured to Air Cargo Road via Amelia Earhart Lane. The airport strongly encourages both inbound and outbound drivers to utilize Airport Road in lieu of 54th Street.

Airport officials say traffic backups and delays, particularly in the early morning hours and late afternoon, will likely happen.

Travelers are encouraged to allow an additional 15-20 minutes to navigate the construction beyond the one-and-a-half hours already allotted for parking, check-in and the security checkpoint.

All parking facilities will be accessible throughout the project and signs will be in place to help direct drivers.

According to officials, Terminal Drive has been deteriorating over the last several years due to an insufficient roadway base to handle the increased vehicular and bus traffic.

The repair will result in new asphalt paving for Terminal Drive and the entire project is divided into three phases and expected to last for eight months.

Map of Terminal Drive Reconstruction