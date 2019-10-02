Man arrested after allegedly stealing multiple guns, jewelry from home

JONES, Okla. – Deputies arrested a man who is accused of stealing nearly 10 guns from a home in Jones last month.

On Sept. 12, deputies with Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office were called to a burglary where nine guns and jewelry were stolen.

Investigators learned the victim was in the area and noticed a suspicious vehicle parked near her home, so she took a picture and got a description of the suspects.

When she went inside her home, she realized that she had been targeted by thieves.

Later that day, authorities arrested 27-year-old Emily Hayes after she was seen driving a vehicle that matched the description by the victim. She was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of second-degree burglary and receiving or concealing stolen property.

Investigators then went to her home and saw her husband, 29-year-old Tyler Hayes, running out of the back door while leaving behind a trail of stolen weapons.

For several days, Tyler Hayes was on the run.

On Tuesday, the warrant team caught up with Hayes and took him into custody.

He was arrested on complaints of second-degree burglary, concealing stolen property, and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.