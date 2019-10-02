× Man charged with first-degree murder after stabbing in W OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to a deadly stabbing in Oklahoma City on September 25.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the 1000 block of W. Reno Ave. after witnesses reported that a man appeared to be injured.

Investigators learned that two men were fighting across from the Shell gas station, near Classen and Reno. Officials learned that the suspect stabbed the victim and then ran from the scene.

Sadly, the victim died from his injuries.

Authorities say 33-year-old Jay Booker was arrested near the scene on one count of first-degree murder. Today, Booker was officially charged.

According to the affidavit, Booker matched the description of the suspect given by witnesses and, when located, had a bloody knife in his hand and blood on his clothes.

At this point, the victim has not been identified.