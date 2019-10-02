× Man dies after alleged drunk driver crashes vehicle in Muskogee County

PORUM, Okla. – A passenger is dead after the driver was allegedly driving drunk and crashed the vehicle, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

It happened Wednesday, just before 3 a.m. on 88th South and 263rd East, one mile north and one mile east of Porum.

According to a trooper’s report, a driver traveling eastbound on 263rd departed the roadway to the right, for an unknown reason, striking a ditch and barbed wire fence.

OHP officials say the driver, a 31-year-old woman, smelled of alcohol and was allegedly drunk. She was taken to the hospital to be treated and later released.

One of her passengers, 67-year-old Gary Dobbs, of Stigler, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger was not injured.

The report states the cause of the crash was due to DUI.