Midwest City construction project set to begin on Monday

Posted 11:22 am, October 2, 2019, by

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Drivers in Midwest City may soon need to find a detour as crews prepare to start a project on a busy intersection.

On Monday, crews in Midwest City will begin a project to improve Douglas Blvd. near N.E. 10th St.

Officials say they will rebuild the intersection, resurface Douglas, add sidewalks from S.E. 4th to N.E. 10th, and complete drainage improvements.

Also, updated pedestrian signals at Reno Ave., Main St., and N.E. 10th St. will also be a part of the project.

City leaders say the project should alleviate the ponding on the north half of Douglas Blvd., while improving accessibility.

Construction is expected to take 180 days.

The cost of the project is approximately $2.7 million, and 80 percent of that will come from federal funds.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.