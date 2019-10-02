Midwest City construction project set to begin on Monday

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Drivers in Midwest City may soon need to find a detour as crews prepare to start a project on a busy intersection.

On Monday, crews in Midwest City will begin a project to improve Douglas Blvd. near N.E. 10th St.

Officials say they will rebuild the intersection, resurface Douglas, add sidewalks from S.E. 4th to N.E. 10th, and complete drainage improvements.

Also, updated pedestrian signals at Reno Ave., Main St., and N.E. 10th St. will also be a part of the project.

City leaders say the project should alleviate the ponding on the north half of Douglas Blvd., while improving accessibility.

Construction is expected to take 180 days.

The cost of the project is approximately $2.7 million, and 80 percent of that will come from federal funds.