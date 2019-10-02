× “Military service is part of who we are as Oklahomans,” Veterans cemetery to be built in Ardmore

OKLAHOMA CITY – A new veterans cemetery will be built in Ardmore, the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs announced.

On Tuesday, ODVA announced the grant of $7.7 million to construct a state-operated veterans cemetery in Ardmore.

Leaders at ODVA were advised by the federal Veterans Administration that the cemetery project ranked first on the priority funding list of the current federal fiscal year.

“Military service is part of who we are as Oklahomans and it is truly a privilege to serve Oklahoma veterans and their families in this new way,” said ODVA Executive Director Joel Kintsel. “The new State Veterans Cemetery will provide an opportunity for Oklahomans to offer lasting tribute to our veterans in

recognition of their honorable military service.”

The cemetery will offer up to 32,000 burial plots and will be located on 23 acres of land shared with the Ardmore Veterans Center.

Funds from the VA will cover all of the initial costs of construction as well as provide funds for equipment to operate the facility.

Once construction is complete, ODVA will be responsible for maintenance and upkeep of the cemetery.