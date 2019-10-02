OKCPD arrest man on kidnapping, armed carjacking charges

Posted 12:04 pm, October 2, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was arrested after holding two women at gunpoint and forcing them to drive him around the city, then stealing their car.

It started at the Circle K at I-40 and Meridian.

According to the police report, the two female victims were approached by two women who asked for a ride.

The victims drove them to a home in the 800 block of NE 26th. That’s where a male suspect, Gregory Jordan, got in and held the woman at gunpoint.

Jordan allegedly told them he’d kill them if they didn’t keep driving.

It ended near NE 19 and N Coltrane. That’s where Jordan stole their belongings and their car.

Police found the car sometime later and arrested Jordan.

