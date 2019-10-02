Oklahoma City Public Schools $20,000 short of goal to provide coats for kids in need

OKLAHOMA CITY – Winter is still months away, but an Oklahoma school district says it is making sure all students will be warm when the temperatures drop.

The Oklahoma City Public School District says thousands of its students will be in need of a new warm coat this winter, but many families will not be able to pay for them.

Officials say 90 percent of families within the Oklahoma City Public School District live at or below the poverty line.

District leaders say children without winter coats are often the ones who walk to school in the cold or wait at bus stops. As a result, many either become sick or stay home to avoid the freezing temperatures.

“Many of our kids ride the bus to school and some walk. It is often very cold during winter months and if you are standing in one place waiting for the bus or walking, having a warm coat is necessary. I know that our students appreciate having a warm coat and with programs like Coat-A-Kid, families do not have to feel embarrassed asking for support. The school can determine that there is a need and provide a coat. Simple as that. We are so grateful for our community partners and citizen donors,” said Thelma Parks Elementary Principal Jessica Johnson.

In June, the district announced that it was hoping to raise $130,000 by Oct. 1 in order to purchase new coats for students in need.

On Wednesday, officials said that they are currently $20,000 short of their goal.

For more information or to donate, visit the Coat-A-Kid website.