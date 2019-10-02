Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly injuring 2-month-old boy

CUSHING, Okla. – Authorities arrested an Oklahoma man after he allegedly injured an infant earlier this week.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the boy’s mother took the child to the Cushing Hospital on Monday evening because she couldn’t get him to stop crying.

Doctors looked at the 2-month-old boy and determined that he was suffering from internal injuries, and he was transferred to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.

On Wednesday, officials announced that 22-year-old Cody  Dean Floyd was arrested on a complaint of child abuse by injury.

He is currently being held without bond.

 

