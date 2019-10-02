× One in critical condition following stabbing in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person is in critical condition after a stabbing in southeast Oklahoma City.

Police responded to the scene near SE 44th and Eastern before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Oklahoma City police tell News 4 the incident started Tuesday night with a disturbance when the suspect was kicked out of a mobile home.

The suspect came back to the home Wednesday morning and stabbed the victim multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Officials say the suspect sustained minor injuries and a third person was not injured.

Police say the suspect, who has not yet been identified, was still at the scene when officers arrived and arrested.

The incident remains under investigation.