One woman killed, another internally injured in crash

BECKHAM COUNTY, Okla. – A woman was killed in an accident that resulted in another woman having to be flown to a hospital.

Krystal Guthrie, 30, was pronounced dead one-and-a-half miles south of State Highway 6 on county road 1950, three miles west of Elk City in Beckham County, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.

Guthrie and Victoria Mendoza, 36, were heading south on the county road in a 2013 Chevy Malibu when they went off the road and crashed, according to the report.

Mendoza was flown by Air-Evac to OU Medical, where she was admitted with internal injuries, according to the report.

Neither Guthrie nor Mendoza were wearing their seat belts when the crash occurred, the report states.