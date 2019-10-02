Organization raising funds to fight prostate cancer through run

OKLAHOMA CITY – Organizers are encouraging you to put on your running shoes to create a world free from prostate cancer.

The ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk is returning to Oklahoma City on Sunday, Oct. 6 at Stars and Stripes Park.

Organizers say the goal of the race is to inspire the creation of Generation ZERO, the first generation of men free from prostate cancer.

Currently, the disease takes the life of an American man every 17 minutes. In Oklahoma City, over 1,800 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer each year.

“The ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk rallies communities and gives participants a voice in the fight to end prostate cancer,” said ZERO CEO Jamie Bearse. “We’re making prostate cancer a national priority. The Run/Walk series is a way to mobilize the prostate cancer community and raise funds for patient support programs to ensure that no man has to face prostate cancer alone.”

Participants in the event will receive t-shirts, free food, and prizes.

Funds raised from the event will go toward local and national efforts to provide research for new treatments, direct patient support, and to educate men and families about prostate cancer.